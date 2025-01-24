14-year-old faces felony charges and expulsion after gun found on at Klein Oak High, police say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Klein ISD police said a student brought a gun to school on Thursday, and one of his parents could be charged.

Police told Eyewitness News that officers discovered a 9-millimeter gun after a student at Klein Oak High School reported that another student had a firearm in his backpack.

Klein ISD says the student is facing felony charges and has been expelled.

The district says the gun belonged to the now-expelled student's parent, who could face legal consequences for allowing a minor access to a gun.

The district is calling this a critical reminder to lock up your weapons.

"At this time, there is no indication that the student intended to use the weapon to harm anyone, and no threats were made to students, staff, or the school," Klein ISD said."We urge all gun owners to ensure that weapons are stored in a locked and secured location, out of the reach of children and others. Gun safety is paramount in preventing situations like this from occurring."

The district says the Klein ISD Police Department is committed to promoting responsible gun ownership and can assist families on this important topic. The department also offers free gun locks. Please contact them at (832) 249-4266 for more information.