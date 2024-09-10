19-year-old accused of terrorizing Kingwood neighborhood, shooting into home with 4 sleeping kids

KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is in jail accused of pulling a gun on Kingwood residents two different times before shooting into an innocent family's home.

Robert Dale Clookey, 19, remains in jail on bonds totaling $80,000.

A video shared with ABC13 shows a man pointing a gun at residents in the Mills Branch Village neighborhood in the early morning hours of Aug. 25 while the residents scream for help. The next morning, resident Megan Lejeune discovered multiple bullet holes in her house.

"It's very disturbing. I have four children asleep. This is our safe place," the mother told ABC13.

Lejeune said she had company that night, and the children were in the front room where three bullets sailed through the front window, with one going into the wall. She has replayed the what-ifs too many times.

"One centimeter and a child could have lost their life. It's that serious," she said.

Clookey has been charged with deadly conduct for that incident and it's not the only felony he faces.

The week before, on Aug. 19, Houston police say Clookey punched a neighbor on the same street after he left a note on Clookey's car warning him about playing loud music and urinating in his flower bed. Eyewitnesses told police they also saw Clookey pull a gun and then threaten to come back.

Lejeune said she was frustrated that police were not able to arrest Clookey right away. She feared there would be more violence.

Clookey has been assigned a public defender. During his first court appearance, his lawyer told the court he graduated from high school, was unemployed, and lived with his mother and younger sister.

