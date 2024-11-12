New study shows the impact to Houston-area kids enrolled in public pre-K options

With Texas lawmakers set to return to Austin in a couple of months, expanding pre-k is a topic that they have in their minds.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A new study shows the benefits of public pre-K in the Houston area just months before Texas lawmakers could debate putting more money towards it.

For some parents, sending their children to pre-K is one of the best decisions they've made, including Rosa Martinez, whose son is now in first grade.

"Before going to school, he knew his ABCs and his numbers, but once he started pre-k, his vocabulary started developing," Martinez recalled.

Martinez said pre-K also improved her son's English proficiency. That's something Kinder Institute Urban Research associate director Lizzy Cashiola said she found while digging deeper into Houston public pre-K programs.

"They're really learning how to learn," Cashiola said. "If they get that in place before they start kindergarten, they can hit kindergarten and first grade ready to tackle those big academic topics."

The new study shows not only language skills improved, but kindergarten readiness. For English-speaking students, those who went to pre-k were nearly 25 percent more prepared.

For Spanish-speaking, it was nearly 50 percent more prepared. Five years ago, the state required schools to offer full-day public pre-K.

THE PANDEMIC IMPACTED THE PRE-K PROGRAM

Kinder Institute research found enrollment dropped during the pandemic. It's back, but they say attendance isn't the same.

"Some districts offer transportation, some don't for this young of an age," Cashiola said. "That could be a significant barrier for getting kids to school."

One hurdle for schools is cost.

"School districts need more funding," Cashiola explained. "They need more funding for everything, but particularly funding to increase their pre-k teacher workforce."

LAWMAKERS COULD EYE EXPANDING THE PUBLIC PRE-K OPTION

Right now, many districts only offer it to eligible students. An issue for some parents who can't afford private options.

"It's just really expensive," parent Kristin Wiegman said. "Even if I worked to pay for pre-K, I would just be literally working to pay for pre-K. It doesn't make sense. I can find other ways to educate my kid, and I'm not away from them."

State Representative James Talarico is a pre-K advocate. He's served on the House public education committee.

ABC13 asked him if he believes expanding public pre-K programs could take place during the upcoming legislative session.

"I'm always hopeful," Talarico said. "I think Texans in both political parties support full-day pre-K and high-quality early childhood education. We just have to convince Greg Abbott that this is the right thing to do."

ABC13 reached out to the governor's office to see if they would support more money to public pre-K. Eyewitness News also asked if the voucher program he supports would include private pre-K. We haven't heard back.

Lawmakers said spending money on pre-k impacts not just parents. A US Chamber survey found Texas loses $9 billion a year because of childcare issues.

"This is really a good investment for our state," Talarico said. "It makes a lot of sense to put our tax dollars where we're going to get the most return on our investment."

It's an investment in a new survey that helps not only the state but also the tiniest of Texans.

"Despite the lack of funding and resources with what they have," Cashiola said. "The fact that we're seeing the benefits in this."

A benefit they can see with new numbers showing how much 4-year-olds are impacted from pre-K.

For updates on this story, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, X and Instagram.