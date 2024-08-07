DA Kim Ogg's Ted Cruz endorsement 'sticks it' to Democratic Party, strategist says

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, received a stunning endorsement from someone across the aisle - outgoing District Attorney Kim Ogg, a Democrat. Political insiders weigh in on the impact, if any, it has.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Tuesday, Aug. 6, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg endorsed U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz for reelection.

That might not make news except that Ogg is a Democrat who lost her bid for reelection in March, and Cruz is a Republican.

Cruz's campaign adds Ogg to a list of Democrats endorsing the two-term conservative from Houston who faces U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, D-Dallas, in November's general election.

Political strategists Court Koenning and Odus Evbagharu, regular panelists on ABC13's political program This Week in Texas, offer their insights into the endorsement and why it might or might not help Cruz win a third term.

