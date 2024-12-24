18-year-old and juvenile charged for alleged involvement in Katy Mills Mall shooting, police say

Police say that no one was hurt and as quickly as the shooter fired the gunshots, law enforcement said that the shooter and the man he entered with fled the scene.

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Police have arrested a man and a juvenile for their alleged involvement in the Katy Mills Mall shooting that happened Monday evening.

Authorities said 18-year-old Noah Aaron Chavez and an unidentified minor both admitted to their involvement in the shooting.

Officers responded to the shooting at about 5:20 p.m. and discovered that no one was injured and that the suspects had fled in a vehicle.

Detectives identified the shooter by reviewing mall surveillance video footage and obtained a search warrant for the shooter's residence.

According to investigators, the incident appears to have stemmed from an ongoing feud between two groups.

Both suspects were charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and transported to Fort Bend County Jail and Fort Bend County Juvenile Detention.