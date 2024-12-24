18-year-old and juvenile charged for alleged involvement in Katy Mills Mall shooting, police say

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Police have arrested a man and a juvenile for their alleged involvement in the Katy Mills Mall shooting that happened Monday evening.
Authorities said 18-year-old Noah Aaron Chavez and an unidentified minor both admitted to their involvement in the shooting.
Officers responded to the shooting at about 5:20 p.m. and discovered that no one was injured and that the suspects had fled in a vehicle.
Detectives identified the shooter by reviewing mall surveillance video footage and obtained a search warrant for the shooter's residence.
According to investigators, the incident appears to have stemmed from an ongoing feud between two groups.
Both suspects were charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and transported to Fort Bend County Jail and Fort Bend County Juvenile Detention.