'Career criminal' arrested in N. Houston chase that killed 61-year-old woman now charged with murder

Houston police identified Joseph Jebbia as the "career criminal" accused of leading authorities on a chase that killed 61-year-old Carrie Mitchell.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A court set a $350,000 bond for a man accused of leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase and hitting and killing a woman at a bus stop.

Authorities charged Joseph Jebbia with murder, aggravated kidnapping, and felon in possession of a firearm and body armor in connection with Wednesday's chase in north Houston.

The bond total breaks down as follows:



$150,000 for murder

$100,000 for aggravated kidnapping

$50,000 for unlawful possession of body armor by a felon

$50,000 for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Jebbia is due in the 174th District Court on Friday for the unlawful possession counts. He'll appear in court next Monday for the kidnapping and murder charges.

ABC13 learned the woman killed at the bus stop on West Road and the North Freeway during the chase was 61 years old. Unsealed court records identify her as Carrie Mitchell.

Eyewitness News obtained surveillance video showing Jebbia's arrest on Smiling Wood Lane after the chase through the north end of town.

Just before, about 7 miles away, Jebbia allegedly drove onto a curb and killed the woman who was waiting for the bus near West Road and I-45.

"She was just trying to live her life, and a career criminal who has disregard for everyone chose to take it from her in a blink of an eye, and he needs to be held accountable," Scott Spencer, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office public information officer, said.

Spencer added that Jebbia was wanted for a felony warrant in Montgomery County. Investigators said when officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on the suspect, he drove off at a high rate of speed, leading them on a chase that ultimately turned deadly.

On Thursday afternoon, the signs of tragedy remained near the bus stop where the woman lost her life.

People at the bus stop told ABC13 they were shocked to learn what unfolded at the same stop just 24 hours prior.

"Oh, my God! That is so devastating. An innocent bystander didn't know it was going to be her last moment on earth. That's not right," Felicia Washington said.

Jebbia sits in the Harris County jail.

