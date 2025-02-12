Man accused of violating woman and then punching another who confronted him in Houston's south side

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is behind bars after Houston police say he violated one woman and then assaulted a second who tried to confront him.

According to the Houston Police Department, this happened on Super Bowl Sunday at an apartment complex on Houston's south side.

The man was arrested, but investigators said he didn't go into custody willingly.

"I felt disgusted. It didn't feel right," a woman, who ABC13 is only identifying as Mya, said.

Mya said she was on a walk by herself when Jokeith Ferrell sexually violated her. HPD said it all happened in broad daylight on Lehall near Scott Street.

The victim said Ferrell came up from behind and grabbed her by the neck.

"He was kind of choking me and telling me come to the washateria nearby, saying, 'I am trying to do this to you. I wanna touch on you,'" Mya recalled. "He literally touched me in my private area."

Ferrell is known to frequent the apartments on Southlawn, according to police.

Mya's best friend, Brionna, lives at the complex and said Ferrell has been harassing Mya for some time.

"It really bothers me. This is the first or second or the third time, but it was the last time, and I wanted to confront him," Brionna said.

Mya said she found Ferrell in a nearby apartment. They argued and then he allegedly got physical. Mya said that he pushed her and then he punched her in the face.

Houston police were called out, and investigators say Ferrell attempted to escape.

"We did see the police running because he was going out the window," Mya said.

Ferrell didn't get far and was taken into custody. HPD said he had a pistol.

Both women are now on edge. Every time they leave the house, they're worried they'll become someone else's victim.

The fear is valid given the City of Houston's Public Safety Committee reported on Tuesday that sex crimes are increasing, specifically the number of rapes, which they say is at a five-year high.

"We are scared to meet new people because we are scared we will run into someone just like him," Brionna said. "Just because we might be your type or may look interested. If we tell you no, it means no. We shouldn't be afraid to go outside."

Ferrell is facing a charge for indecent touching and for assault with bodily injury.

