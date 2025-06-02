Jocelyn's law failed in legislature, but her murder suspects expected back in court today

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The two men charged in the death of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray are expected back in court for a hearing on Monday.

While Jocelyn's law failed to make it out of the Texas House, the fight for justice in the 12-year-old's murder continues in court today.

Senate Joint Resolution 1 would have changed the Texas constitution by preventing bail for those not lawfully in the country accused of certain crimes.

It was named after Jocelyn, who was found murdered, allegedly at the hands of two men in this country illegally.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced on on Dec. 13, 2024, that her office will seek the death penalty against Johan Jose Martinez-Rangel and Franklin Pena, two Venezuelan nationals who are charged with sexual assault and murder in Jocelyn's death.

Both are being held in the Harris County Jail.

THE CASE

On June 17, Jocelyn's body was found in a creek in the 400 block of W. Rankin near Kuykendhal, which is just walking distance from where she lives.

Investigators believe the young girl had snuck out of her home the night before at about 10 p.m. As the investigation continued, police would later release images of the suspects wanted in connection with the case.

ABC13 had also obtained surveillance video showing what appeared to be her last moments alive, her whereabouts from that night, and her encounter with her accused killers.

Police said the two men started their evening at a Northborough-area restaurant together. They left the restaurant on foot and were walking southbound. Pena and Martinez-Rangel were later seen talking with Jocelyn for a few minutes on Kuykendahl Road. Later, they were seen walking with her to a convenience store.

After a few minutes, all three of them would walk to a bridge where Jocelyn was murdered, according to police.

In the days following the gruesome discovery, police would arrest Pena and Martinez-Rangel and charge them with capital murder.

Now, both suspects sit in jail, awaiting a trial date.

The case has drawn intense national coverage due to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirming the suspects from Venezuela were in the country illegally. Jocelyn's death has been used in several political campaign advertisements, namely the Ted Cruz-Collin Allred Senate race in Texas.

In July, Sen. Cruz and U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls of Fort Bend County, both Republicans, introduced the Justice for Jocelyn Act that they say would "improve the detention and tracking of illegal aliens entering the United States." The bill was referred to the Senate Judiciary Committee but hasn't gone any further than that.

