Stalking, vandalism charges after crash outside Jennifer Aniston's home

A man has been identified and booked for felony vandalism after he crashed through the front gate outside Jennifer Aniston's Bel Air home.

A man has been identified and booked for felony vandalism after he crashed through the front gate outside Jennifer Aniston's Bel Air home.

A man has been identified and booked for felony vandalism after he crashed through the front gate outside Jennifer Aniston's Bel Air home.

A man has been identified and booked for felony vandalism after he crashed through the front gate outside Jennifer Aniston's Bel Air home.

BEL AIR, LOS ANGELES -- Stalking and vandalism charges were filed Wednesday against the man who crashed a car through the front gate outside Jennifer Aniston's Bel Air home.

Jimmy Wayne Carwyle, 48, did not appear in court Wednesday as scheduled due to transportation issues getting him to the courthouse, officials said. He is now scheduled to be in court Thursday.

Carwyle allegedly crashed through the front gate around 12:20 p.m. Monday. A private security guard pulled him out of the vehicle and detained him until police arrived. Investigators said the crash appeared to be intentional.

LAPD confirmed that Aniston was home at the time of the incident.

Investigators reviewed multiple online posts believed to be from the suspect that reference the actress, sources told ABC News.