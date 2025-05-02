Is Xfinity out? Customers across the Houston area reporting outages

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Multiple residents across the Houston area are reporting an Xfinity outage on Friday.

The company said it's working to get service restored, sending ABC13 the following statement:

"We are aware of a temporary service interruption affecting Xfinity and Comcast Business Customers across the Houston area. Right now, our technicians are in the field making the necessary repairs to get services restored as quickly as possible. We are still investigating the cause of the temporary service interruption. We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused our customers."

The ABC13 newsroom has gotten a number of phone calls from viewers who say they're experiencing an outage.

On Xfinity's website, thousands of outages can be seen on their outage map.

The National Weather Service said it's also dealing with a communications outage, confirming it's related to the Xfinity outage.

Similarly, Port Houston shared on social media that it is being impacted by a widespread internet outage.

ABC13 is reaching out to different agencies to see if they are impacted.

UTMB Health said that its sites and community clinics are affected. "Xfinity is currently working to reroute customers and restore service. It expects to have work completed around 4 pm this afternoon," UTMB said in a statement.

The City of Manvel said its police department is not experiencing service interruptions at this time.

The City of Pasadena told ABC13 its emergency services also aren't affected.

Eyewitness News is working to find out what led to the incident.

Submit a tip or story idea to ABC13

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story you think we should cover? Send it to ABC13 using the form below. If you have a video or photo to send, terms of use apply. If you don't, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details.