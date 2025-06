Woman found shot to death in west Harris County-area neighborhood, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a woman was found shot to death in a west Harris County-area neighborhood on Wednesday, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Deputies responded to the shooting call at about 1:36 p.m. in the 4600 block of Valley Rill Road.

Once deputies arrived, they found the woman with a gunshot wound and pronounced her dead at the scene.

Investigators at the scene said it appears the shooting was self-inflicted.