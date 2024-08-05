Illegal dumping worsens for east Harris County neighbors since Hurricane Beryl hit the Houston area

The Harris County Precinct 3 Constable's Office is searching for suspects who illegally dumped trash, impacting neighbors recovering from Beryl.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's been nearly a month since Hurricane Beryl hit the Houston area, but a neighborhood in East Harris County is still dealing with its wrath through illegal dumping.

The medians on Woodforest Boulevard from Beltway 8 to Sheldon Road are full of discarded fencing, building materials, tree stumps, and trash.

Erido Mescarenhas, who works at a food store on Woodforest and Dell Dale, said dumping has always been an issue in the neighborhood.

"It's a very bad thing," he said.

Mescarenhas said it's been worse since Beryl hit in early July.

Destiny Rodriguez also spent time in the neighborhood and agrees with that assessment.

"It looks really ugly," she said. "Really dirty."

The area is patrolled by the Harris County Precinct 3 Constable's Office.

The constable's office used its Facebook page on Friday to post photos of a dump truck leaving fence boards on the median on Woodforest at Grollwood.

The post asks for the public's help identifying the suspected illegal dumper.

"Everyone wants to use the excuse that, 'Now that the hurricane came, we're allowed to dump our stuff here on Woodforest,'" Cpl. George Suarez said.

Suarez investigates environmental crimes and said they've caught five people illegally dumping in the past week.

He said they don't have anyone in custody related to their Facebook post but added that they have an address linked to the truck.

"(Residents) are tired of coming home and having to drive by all this garbage," he said.

Suarez said it's a misdemeanor if an individual is caught illegally dumping, but it is a felony if a business is caught participating in the act.

