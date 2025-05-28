Ground stop issued at George Bush Intercontinental Airport due to thunderstorms

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A ground stop has been issued at Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport due to thunderstorms, officials said.

Wednesday's severe storms led to IAH departures being grounded.

Airport officials urge travelers to check directly with their airline for the latest updates on their flight.

You can keep track of flight delays on the Houston Airport System website.

