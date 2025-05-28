Galveston officials gives 2.5-day notice before mandatory hurricane evacuations due to construction

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Since Galveston is the primary evacuation route from the island, the city must update its hurricane preparedness plan ahead of the official start to the season on Sunday.

Galveston's director of emergency management told Eyewitness News that if a mandatory evacuation order is issued, a notice will be sent out a day earlier due to two construction projects along I-45.

The new policy means that a mandatory evacuation order from the Island would be issued 60 hours before a storm makes landfall.

In contrast to the past, it was 36 hours.

Byron Frankland, the city's emergency management coordinator, highlighted construction from the base of the causeway up towards Dickinson as a major reason why they're adding more time to make a mandatory evacuation notice.

Which he said they haven't done since 2020.

Should they have to make such a notice, this is his reminder of what happens if you choose not to comply.

"Going through Ike, there were several folks that decided not to evacuate, and I was with the Police Department on that side back then, we couldn't get to them. The water was high. We couldn't launch helicopters. We couldn't put boats out. We couldn't put fire, police, or other first responders in harm's way too. If you don't evacuate, just know that you're going to have to ride it out with what you have," Frankland said.