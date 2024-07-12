Fort Bend Co. man accused of pointing gun at CenterPoint employee as tensions grow over power outage

Tensions are running high in Fort Bend County as thousands remain without power. Leaders say they're doing everything possible, but frustration grows.

Tensions are running high in Fort Bend County as thousands remain without power. Leaders say they're doing everything possible, but frustration grows.

Tensions are running high in Fort Bend County as thousands remain without power. Leaders say they're doing everything possible, but frustration grows.

Tensions are running high in Fort Bend County as thousands remain without power. Leaders say they're doing everything possible, but frustration grows.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- In Fort Bend County, officials say 87,000 homes remain without power.

County leaders said there isn't an exact timeline from CenterPoint of how soon it will be restored. Meanwhile, families are growing frustrated amid the heat and long days of no relief.

Frustration is so heightened that the Fort Bend County Sheriff confirms a man in Needville is facing charges accused of pulling a BB or airsoft gun at a CenterPoint employee who was talking to residents and assessing their area.

"It's just so frustrating. It's emotional because you're going through all of this," Janie Gonzales said on Thursday, hours before her power was restored in the evening.

Days of heat, anger, and frustration were what Gonzales in Sugar Land by Mayfield Park felt, as she says no one came to their aid.

"How in the world can it take a whole week, and you're talking about maybe until Saturday, maybe Sunday, maybe next week? How is that possible?" Gonzales said.

"I hope they get their power this evening, as soon as possible. Still, 87,000 people are a lot of people," Fort Bend County Judge KP George said.

SEE ALSO: 400K CenterPoint customers could be without power a week after Beryl, company projects

Gonzales and her neighborhood, which has coined the Quarters, had their lights back on Thursday evening. County leaders said they're doing as much as they can as thousands remain without power.

Just south of the area, in Richmond, clean up of Beryl's destruction continues.

"Boom, it was cracking, and it was falling! My wife was in there, and it made a big bang. But it's over my garage, so it's not like it's leaking over my house, but I still have to get up there," Richmond resident Bruce Holland said.

Fort Bend County leaders said the area is under a local disaster declaration, and FEMA is assessing the damages.

For more news updates, follow Daniela Hurtado on Facebook, X and Instagram.