Authorities confirm human remains found in Millcreek Canyon are of missing Pearland woman

PEARLAND, Texas -- The Grand Canyon Sheriff's Office confirmed on Saturday that human remains discovered in Millcreek Canyon in Utah on July 22 are of a missing Pearland woman.

Authorities sent out a press release that announced the remains belonged to Maranda Anofski.

She and her husband, Ray Anofski, were said to be visiting the area in Moab for the third time during the week of June 21 and were supposed to return on that following Monday.

Concern arose after the couple's family said they couldn't contact them. Officials said their ATV was found damaged, turned over, and abandoned.

The couple's cooler and a jacket belonging to Ray were also found.

The Grand Canyon Sheriff's Office said a severe thunderstorm triggered a multi-agency response to reports of flash flooding, road damage, and stranded hikers in the Moab area.

The couple's family said the couple has ample experience with hiking, camping, and riding UTVs.