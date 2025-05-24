1 person killed after explosion on sewage transport boat in Hudson River, officials say

NEW YORK CITY -- One person was killed and two others were injured after an explosion onboard a sewage transport boat in the Hudson River, officials said.

It happened just after 10:30 a.m. on Saturday on a New York City-owned motor vessel named Hunts Point.

Upon arrival, FDNY officials discovered that a large explosion occurred in one of the hulls on the boat. Workers for the city's Department of Environmental Protection were onboard the vessel that was docked at the North River Wastewater Resource Recovery Facility on the Hudson, a sewage treatment plant.

A 59-year-old worker killed after he was blown by the force of the explosion between the pier and the vessel itself.

Two other workers on the boat were injured and taken to local hospitals for treatment.

"Due to the nature of the explosion, there was raw sewage on the deck. We had to decontaminate all FDNY personnel at this incident," said FDNY Deputy Assistant Chief David Simms.

Simms said the incident is under investigation by the Bureau Fire Investigation.

In a social media post on X, the U.S. Coast Guard of NYC and Tri-State area said the incident was "reportedly linked to hot work aboard a docked boat."

Mayor Adams released a statement saying,

"I am devastated to hear about the tragic death of a dedicated Department of Environmental Protection employee who lost his life today while working on a boat at one of our city's wastewater resource recovery facilities. This devoted public servant gave 33 years of service to New York City, and our hearts go out to his family, friends, and colleagues during this painful time. At this time, there is no suspicion of criminality and no impact on the facility. The safety and well-being of our city's workforce, and all New Yorkers, is always our top priority, and we are committed to fully supporting an investigation and ensuring that every possible measure is taken to prevent such tragedies in the future."

