HPD releases surveillance video in hopes of finding 3 suspects in beating death of man

HOUSON, Texas (KTRK) -- Gavin Melchor, 24, was beaten to death on March 2 in southwest Houston following an argument, according to the Houston Police Department. Now, weeks following his death, police have released surveillance video of the three suspects wanted in this case.

The attack happened at about 1:10 a.m. in the 2900 block of Westridge Street. Officers said they responded to an assault in-progress call at a strip center at that address. When they arrived, Melchor was found near the driveway. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was then pronounced dead.

An investigation into the case revealed Melchor was possibly involved in an argument with and assaulted by unknown suspects. Investigators also learned Melchor was robbed, kicked in the head, and knocked unconscious by the suspect.

According to police, all three suspects were described as Black men. One suspect was reported to be wearing a white shirt and green shorts. The second suspect was said to be wearing a black sweater with an orange design, black pants, and blue shoes. The third suspect was wearing a black sweater, black shorts and carrying a pink bag.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Houston Police Department at 713-308-3600 and reference case No. 027302225.