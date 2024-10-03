HPD officer relieved of duty after being charged for allegedly assaulting family member, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police officer is sitting behind bars after allegedly hurting a family member on Monday, according to investigators.

The Houston Police Department posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, about 24-year-old Jonathan Torres' arrest.

Authorities said Torres was relieved of duty on Tuesday amid an investigation.

Charging documents show that the incident happened on Monday when Torres allegedly slammed a laptop on the hand of a woman he's dating.

Records alleged that he then used a handcuff around her wrist to pull her to the ground.

Torres was charged with assault of a family member and unlawful restraint. He was booked into the Harris County Jail.

The department said Torres was assigned to HPD's Midwest Patrol Division in August 2024.