How to help communities impacted by Hurricane Milton

Reena Roy has the latest from Tampa, Florida as we see the effects of Hurricane Milton.

Hurricane Milton lashed Florida overnight after making landfall Oct. 9 as a Category 3 hurricane with winds up to 120 mph near Siesta Key, Florida.

The major storm brought heavy rainfall, up to a foot in the Tampa area, and triggered at least 36 tornadoes, which have since claimed at least four lives in St. Lucie County.

As Floridians come together to pick up the pieces amid extensive flooding, debris pileup, tornado damage and more, various charities and nonprofits are raising funds and accepting donations to support rescue and relief efforts.

Houses lie in ruins after sustaining tornado and flood damage from Hurricane Milton, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Matlacha, Fla. AP Photo/Marta Lavandier

Below are organizations to support that are directly responding to communities impacted by Hurricane Milton, as well as links for more information.

Feeding America

Feeding America is working with partners on the ground in impacted states including Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas to support Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton recovery. The organization works with food banks and food pantries to combat hunger in America all year round and activates after disasters to support communities in need as well. Click here to learn more.

Global Empowerment Mission

Following Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton, Global Empowerment Mission, a nonprofit focused on solving humanitarian challenges, is distributing aid, including food, water, hygiene supplies, cleaning materials, tarps and pet supplies in North Carolina and Florida. Click here to learn more.

Ground Force Humanitarian Aid

The nonprofit Ground Force Humanitarian Aid trains volunteers to respond to natural disasters and focuses particularly on helping older adults and individuals with disabilities. Click here to learn more.

Cars move slowly after Hurricane Milton damaged power lines, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Matlacha, Fla. AP Photo/Marta Lavandier

Mercy Chefs

Mercy Chefs is providing thousands of hot meals in Florida and North Carolina. Click here to learn more.

Samaritan's Purse

A Christian charity, Samaritan's Purse is raising money and sending volunteers, staff and equipment to distribute emergency aid to hurricane victims. Click here to learn more.

Red Cross

Help people affected by Hurricane Milton. Your donation enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from this disaster. Click here to learn more.

Water left by Hurricane Milton floods a road inside Pines Trailer Park in Bradenton Beach on Anna Maria Island, Fla., Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

The Walt Disney Company, ABC News' parent company, provides annual support to the American Red Cross Annual Disaster Giving Program, which allows organizations like the American Red Cross to immediately activate and provide much-needed assistance to hard-hit areas in the U.S.