Stages' panto returns with a tech-twist on Pinocchio, promising holiday laughs and audience fun

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We're pulling back the curtain for a closer look at what's showing in Houston over the holidays.

Houston's local theater, Stages, is putting a modern twist on a classic with their production of Panto Pinnochio.

Actor Ryan Schabach joined Eyewitness News live for a preview.

Schabach travels to Houston annually to portray the beloved character Buttons in Stages' panto productions. Buttons comes on stage, talks and laughs with audience members, and helps move the story along.

Schabach said pantomimes are like the movie Shrek. They involve singing, dancing, and audience participation and always twist a classic story.

This season, Panto Pinocchio is told with a tech twist involving artificial intelligence. Schaback said it shows things that are new and different can bring joy and hope instead of fear.

Tickets are still available.

