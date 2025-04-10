Houston's religious diversity on display at multi-faith Seder

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Just days before Passover begins, more than 100 people gathered Wednesday for a multi-faith Seder meal.

The Seder was organized by the Jewish Federation of Greater Houston, Holocaust Museum Houston, the Anti-Defamation League, the American Jewish Committee, the Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center, and the Office of the Consulate General of Israel to the Southwest.

It took place Wednesday at Congregation Emanu-El near the campus of Rice University.

Organizers invited people not just of the Jewish faith, but also Christians, Muslims, and Hindus.

"It's an opportunity to bring faith leaders from across our diverse community together to understand the meaning of Passover and build bridges with the community," said Renee Wizig-Barrios, President & CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Houston.

Passover celebrates the exodus from Egypt as Jews moved from slavery into freedom.

"The Seder is a traditional meal that we have to recall the ancient story and eat symbolic foods that represent that story and we've been celebrating that story for thousands of years in the Jewish community," Wizig- Barrios said.

One attendee was Pastor Karen Keenan. Though she's not Jewish, Keenan says coming together for an interfaith Seder is important.

"The story of Passover is a story that's universal. It's a story of freedom. It's a story of the power of one," Keenan said.

Participants enjoyed a symbolic meal together, eating foods like unleavened bread representing slavery, bitter herbs representing the suffering of the past and spring vegetables representing rebirth and new opportunities

"It's a great opportunity for us to open our community and our spiritual home to folks who may not have had exposure to a Passover Seder or to this holiday before," said Rabbi Oren Hayon, Senior Rabbi at Congregation Emanu-El.

During the Seder, there was a time of prayers and singing, including students from Becker School at Congregation Emanu-El.