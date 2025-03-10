Take note: This year, Mother's Day is Sunday, May 11, and Memorial Day is Monday, May 26.

Spring is here! When Easter, Passover, Mother's Day fall in 2025

There might still be a chill in the air, but spring is here for 2025!

In addition to warmer weather, springtime means the approach of religious holidays, such as Easter, Passover, and Eid al-Fitr, as well as Mother's Day and Father's Day.

Here's everything you need to know about the season change and the start of spring, along with key dates for 2025 to mark on your calendar.

A hummingbird drinks from a flower in a garden on the outfield lawn before a spring training baseball game, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in Surprise, Ariz. AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

When does spring start for 2025?

Astronomical spring begins on March 20, 2025 at 5:01 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, in the Northern Hemisphere, according to CNN. This time also marks the beginning of autumn in the Southern Hemisphere.

Key holiday dates in spring 2025

Eid al-Fitr begins at sundown on Saturday, March 29.

Passover begins at sundown on Saturday, April 12.

Good Friday is Friday, April 18.

Easter is Sunday, April 20.

Orthodox Easter is also Sunday, April 20.

Earth Day is Tuesday, April 22.

Cinco de Mayo is Monday, May 5.

Mother's Day is Sunday, May 11.

Memorial Day is Monday, May 26.

Father's Day is Sunday, June 15.

Shavuot begins at sundown on Sunday, June 1.

Juneteenth is on Thursday, June 19.

The first day of summer lands on Friday, June 20.

What is the vernal equinox?

"Equinox" derived from the Latin word meaning "equal night," according to AccuWeather.

During an equinox, the Earth is positioned with both its axis and its orbit perpendicular to the sun, allowing the sun's rays to aim directly at our planet's equator. As a result, both day and night are 12 hours long around the globe.

The vernal, or spring, equinox was the first of two for the year: 2025's autumnal, or fall, equinox will occur on Monday, Sept. 22.

Conversely, solstices mark the most drastic time differences between night and day. In 2025, the summer solstice, the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere, happens on or around Friday, June 20. The top half of the world will experience the shortest day of 2025 during the winter solstice on Sunday, Dec. 21.

