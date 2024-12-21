Houston woman injured in apartment shooting says mental trauma lingers without arrest

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston woman said she's physically fine after a bullet went through her apartment wall and hit her, but she's mentally hurting knowing the police haven't made an arrest.

With their guns drawn and shields out, officers searched a southeast Houston complex looking for a shooter.

ABC13 was there Wednesday at the Berkley Court condominiums just off the Gulf Freeway as it went down.

HPD was called to the complex after the victim, Sofia Jimenez, was shot by a bullet that went through the wall.

On Friday, Jimenez talked to Eyewitness News on the phone.

"It's still clear in my mind," Jimenez said. "I cry every day. Every day."

Jimenez recalled being in her bedroom when she heard a loud boom.

"I started screaming because I felt a tingling all over my body," Jimenez explained.

Jimenez shared a photo showing the injuries she sustained from the bullet.

"The bullet went through my wall, through my work chair, through my back, through my armpit, through my other wall, and went into my second bedroom," Jimenez said.

The doctors told Jimenez no bullet fragments were found in her body, and it missed major arteries.

"It's my mental health that I'm worried about because I continue to think about it every single moment I think about it," Jimenez explained.

On Wednesday, Eyewitness News watched as officers entered Jimenez's apartment and brought someone out, but they weren't arrested.

Officers tell ABC13 they're working to figure out who was in the unit next to Jimenez at the time of the shooting.

"I am shocked," Jimenez said. "I'm scared. I've been sleeping on my sofa because I don't want to go back into my bedroom."

Jimenez says she's terrified, not for herself, but for the two grandkids that live with her.

"He loves to go sit and play on my laptop," Jimenez explained. "It could've been him. It could've been my granddaughter who was with me earlier before I took her to school. That's what scares me."

She said the uneasiness doesn't get any better, knowing officers have searched the grounds and didn't make any arrests.

