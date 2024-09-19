Woman arrested for allegedly performing unlicensed dental services in her NW Houston home

A woman was arrested and is facing criminal charges for allegedly performing illegal dentist procedures in her northwest Houston home.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 37-year-old woman accused of performing illegal dental procedures and running the operation out of her northwest Houston home is in jail, according to records.

Investigators arrested Maritzia Villatoro at her home Wednesday night while she was doing a cleaning and found what looked like a dentist's office set up in a bedroom.

Villatoro allegedly performed orthodontic work, such as braces and teeth whitening, which investigators said is illegal and very dangerous. Sources said someone tipped off police about what was allegedly happening, which helped them zero in on Villatoro.

At one point, Villatoro did have her dental assistant license, but records show it was revoked when she was convicted of driving while intoxicated with a child in the car in 2021. She also received deferred adjudication in that case.

A charge of practicing dentistry without a license has been filed in this case.

Authorities are now worried Villatoro may have more victims than those who have come forward. If you think Villatoro has worked on your teeth, you are asked to call the Houston Police Department at 713-308-8800.

