'I'm about to die': Women recounts her survival story after storm winds move car, blow out window

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After dash camera footage captured winds moving a car and blowing out the back window, the woman inside shares her story.

Darlene Brown said she was outside Wells Fargo Plaza last Thursday, waiting to pick up her brother from work.

"He called me and he said, 'I'm stuck in the elevator,'" she said.

Shortly after, the winds picked up and debris started flying into her car.

"I thought I was actually gonna blow away in the air," Brown said.

Brown said she stayed on the phone with her sister and crouched down as the shards of glass and debris blew around her.

"I say, 'I'm about to die.' I say, 'It's gonna sweep me out this car. I'm gonna die,'" she said.

Attorney Michael Lombardino is parked behind Brown. It was his camera that captured the wind blowing out her back window. Her car is then pushed into a curb.

"It felt like I was going up in the air, really. I felt like it had picked it up and moved it, and I thought it was gonna take it away," Brown said.

Brown survived the storm unscathed, but when she got home that night, she learned a tree had fallen on her home.

"It couldn't get any worse. I just say, well, I don't know what we gonna do now," she said.

Brown said she was able to cut up and remove the tree from her house without any serious damage. Her car is still in the shop.

