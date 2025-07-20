Houston voters, lawmakers voice concerns over redistricting plans tied to Trump-backed GOP strategy

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Just along Bellaire Blvd., dozens made their voices heard just a couple of days before the special session.

"It's a direct attack on our democracy," Alex Hant said.

Just last month, a report surfaced stating that the Trump Administration wanted Texas to redraw its congressional map. This would help Republicans maintain control of the U.S. House.

Some of the districts that could see new lines are right here in Houston. The 18th, 9th, and the 29th -- all of which are minority majority.

"I'm completely against redistricting. I think it suppresses minority votes," Emma Xiao said.

But in a letter from the Department of Justice, it says those districts and one in North Texas are illegally drawn along racial lines.

Houston Councilmember Abbie Kamin says both parties could be impacted.

"This will disproportionately impact communities that for decades have not had a voice, but what is interesting about these maps as well, this is also going to weaken Republican districts. This is going to weaken everybody's voice," Kamin said.

Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher, a Democrat, said that regardless of which side of the aisle a person is on, all Texans should be concerned about changes to these districts.

"This is about preventing us from exercising our right and having the ability to vote for people we want to represent us. It's critically important to understand that," Fletcher said.

If the lawmakers vote in favor of new lines, there is a chance the changes could take effect before the mid-terms next year.

ABC13 confirmed with three lawmakers on a call this week with President Trump that the GOP is trying to pick up five seats through redrawing the lines.

For updates, follow Mo Haider on Facebook, X and Instagram.