Woman and child killed in fiery crash on I-10; westbound lanes closed at I-610 West Loop

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman and a child were killed in a fiery crash on I-10 Katy Freeway early Friday morning, Houston police said.

All westbound lanes of the freeway before IH-610 West Loop are shut down. The freeway is expected to be closed for a while.

"Please look for other routes to get to work this morning because this is going to be a prolonged scene. Not sure how long this is going to take, but it's going to be a while," Asst. Chief Adrian Rodriguez said. "So please pack your patience this morning and divert accordingly."

The three-vehicle crash happened at 3:07 a.m. Police said a Mazda crashed into a white car and a utility truck that was parked on the shoulder. All three vehicles instantly burst into flames.

Houston TranStar cameras showed large flames at one point as emergency crews responded.

HPD said a worker who was standing outside of the utility truck was taken to the hospital in stable condition with burns. A female passenger in the Mazda was also taken to the hospital.

Meanwhile, a woman and an 8- to 10-year-old girl inside the white car were both killed.

Investigators said the driver of the Mazda was not hurt and stayed at the scene to cooperate with investigators. Police will run toxicology and DWI tests to determine if impairment was a factor in the deadly crash.

"I do ask Houstonians to please pray for these families, especially with the holidays coming up," Rodriguez said. "This is a very tragic scene that we have and our hearts and prayers go out to the individuals that were lost and their family members who are going to have to deal with this tragic scene."

HPD expects the freeway to be closed for a while during the ongoing investigation. Officers had no anticipated timeline for when it would reopen.

If this is your route, you can take Memorial Drive or IH-610 as an alternate route.

