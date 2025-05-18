Houston Texans girls' flag football crowns 3 high school champions

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three champions were crowned in three different divisions on Saturday for the Houston Texans' girls flag football championships at the Texans' training facility.

ABC13 sports producer Joe Gleason captured the sights and sounds on Saturday as he gave us the results in a sport that is gaining popularity all around the state.

A couple of Texans players, Texans cheerleaders, and Texans mascot Toro were spotted at the facility in support of the event.

The Texans sponsored a six-week girls' flag football season with over 80 schools, including more than 2,000 girls participating all over the state.

"I have no idea there was going to be this much interest, not just locally, but all across the state, all across the nation," Vice President of the Houston Texans Foundation Hannah McNair said.

In the first Houston ISD championship game, the Heights beat Westbury. Heights sophomore Emma Syphard earned MVP for the HISD championship game.

Meanwhile, Fort Bend Austin beat Willowridge in the Fort Bend ISD championship game. Fort Bend Austin student Meagan Schultz won the FBISD championship game MVP.

The final championship game featured Legacy School of Sports Sciences taking down Aristoi Classical Academy.