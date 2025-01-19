Texans fans remain confident in team's future despite playoff elimination to the Chiefs

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A day that started with cheers and moments of joy at The Rustic in downtown Houston slowly started to fade away as fans said goodbye to the Texans' 2024 season.

"I just thought at the end we kind of had a chance and really kind of hoping that something would happen," one Texans fan said.

For the second year in row, fans have had to watch their team come up short in the divisional round.

"I feel like we could've gone further this year, but with Tank going down. Tank is a big part of our offense. I think somebody could've at least picked it up from him being out," a Texans fan told ABC13.

Just like in the game, the season had its highs and lows. Despite the obstacles, fans feel the team still played with determination and never gave up.

"They should be proud. They played beat up. Poor CJ, he watched his best friend go down and get a possible career-ending injury," a Texas fan said.

After two playoff appearances in a row, they also feel the Texans have all the right pieces to build a championship-caliber team.

"This is a franchise changer. DeMeco Ryans is a franchise changer. He has brought this team back from 2-16, so here it is. Here we go," a Texas fan said.

And postseason football in Houston will be something the city will get used to.

"We made it this far. We'll definitely be in it next year," a Texas fan said. "I believe we'll be back next year. That's all I can say," a Texas fan said.

These fans have cheered on the team every step of the way.

"I'm a Texans fan, ride or die. Ride or die as you can see. I'm proud that they came this far," a Texas fan said. "I never jump. I'm not going to jump. I'm going to be in the bullpen. I'm going to support them. I'm the fan of the year. I love the team."

