Houston Texans beat winless Jacksonville Jaguars at home in Week 4 thriller

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Texans took care of business at home with a 24-20 victory over the winless Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon.

Early in the first quarter, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence connected with fellow wideout Brian Thomas Jr. for the 2-yard touchdown to get the early 7-0 lead over Houston. The Texans responded after wide receiver Stefon Diggs scored for a 6-yard touchdown to tie the game 7-7. Jacksonville managed to get the lead back after a 41-yard field goal attempt scored by placekicker Cam Little.

Heading into the second quarter, C.J. Stroud found wideout Nico Collins to complete the 3-yard touchdown to get Houston's first lead of the game, 13-10. With just under four minutes left in the second quarter, Jags' Little answered with a 52-yard field goal attempt to narrow the lead to 14-13. Houston then scored a 30-yard field goal with 5 seconds left in the first half, kicked by placekicker Ka'imi Fairbairn.

At halftime, the Texans led over the Jags 17-13. Stroud completed 15-of-19 passes for 215 yards and a TD for the Texans, while Diggs finished with four catches for 59 yards. Texans running back Cam Akers filled for running backs Joe Mixon and Dameon Pierce who were out with injuries.

To start the third quarter, Jags' Lawrence connected with wide receiver Christian Kirk for the 8-yard touchdown to grab the lead over the Texans 20-17.

With 18 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Texans' Stroud made a clutch play with the 1-yard TD completion to Dare Ogunbowale. All in all, Stroud recorded an impressive feat with 345 yards thrown.

Despite the Texans win over the Jags, Houston continued with 11+ penalty counts, which was evident in their last two games. Houston secured the victory despite being bit by the injury bug with several core players including Tank Dell, Jimmie Ward, Mixon, and Pierce out.

Next Sunday, the Texans will host the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium at noon.