89-year-old storm victim faces $3,000 bill to restore power after severe weather

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- More than a week after the storm, an 89-year-old woman in Houston is still without power.

The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, said she was told she needs to repair her electric lines and breaker box before Centerpoint can restore her power.

An electrician told her that her wiring would have to be brought up to code which could cost $3,000, on the low end.

However, she said she can't afford the unexpected expense because she lives on a fixed income.

Her neighbor, Amy Dominguez, called ABC13 to get her help.

"I cannot watch my elderly neighbor just be in the dark without electricity, and I'm like maybe somebody else can help me out with resources to help her out because I feel really bad that she's in here," Dominguez said.

Dominguez said she'd be interested in hearing from any electricians who might be able to help her neighbor at a free or reduced rate.

She has also started a GoFundMe campaign on her neighbor's behalf.

