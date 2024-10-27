Two N. Houston employees shot as bar closed for the night in 1 of 3 fatal shootings early Sunday:HPD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At least four people were shot, and three were killed following a string of deadly shootings across Houston and Harris County throughout the evening, including a young adult, according to the Houston Police Department.

North Houston

HPD officers responded to a large scene on the North Freeway around 2:45 a.m. on Sunday at Tequila B's bar near Calvacade.

Officials said it is believed multiple suspects opened fire on a crowd of at least 25-35 people who were filing out as the bar was closing for the evening.

HPD officers said the suspects may have been involved in an altercation in the bar's parking lot before driving away and opening fire, hitting two people, who police confirmed were employees of the establishment. One was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim was taken to the hospital after being hit several times. At the last check, HPD said the victim was critical.

Witnesses were being interviewed, but officials said no suspects were in custody.

HPD said it was looking for a dark-colored sedan, and there may have been at least two to three shooters. There are no descriptions of the suspects at this time.

Southwest Houston

Just an hour before the bar shooting, HPD officers responded to a party hall in the 11900 block of Bissonnet near Kirkwood Road shortly after 1 a.m. at a Halloween party.

Lt. Riley of HPD said a man was pronounced dead at the scene after he was shot when a disturbance broke out at the party, but officials did not elaborate on who was involved.

North Harris County

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting after a young person was fatally shot outside of a party late Saturday evening.

Sgt. Michael Ritchie of HCSO said deputies got a call about a large party with multiple people of different ages. There was reportedly a disturbance during the party before gunfire erupted.

One victim, only identified as a male, was struck. HCSO said he was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries. Officials are looking to confirm the victim's identification and age.

HPD said there wasn't a weapon recovered, and no suspects are in custody.