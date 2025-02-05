Rockets receive Jaden Springer and 2030 second-round pick via trade with Celtics, ESPN reports

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Rockets have made a trade ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Rockets acquired guard Jaden Springer and a 2030 second-round pick from the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old Springer lands in Houston as part of the Rockets' $12.8 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception.

The Rockets currently sit as the No. 3 seed in the loaded Western Conference at 32-18 in the regular season. The Rockets have missed the playoffs for the last three seasons, and are poised for a playoff run with the second half of the regular season almost underway.

The team has been led by head coach Ime Udoka and its young core, including the likes of newly minted All-Star Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green, and Amen Thompson.

The 2025 NBA trade deadline ends on Thursday, Feb. 6, at 2 p.m.