15x All-Star Kevin Durant traded to Houston Rockets in blockbuster deal, ESPN reports

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Phoenix Suns have agreed on a blockbuster trade, sending 15-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in the draft and five second-round picks, sources told ESPN on Sunday.

The trade can be formally completed when the new league year begins July 6.

Watch live breaking news coverage from ABC13 on our 24/7 streaming news channel.

Submit a tip or story idea to ABC13

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story you think we should cover? Send it to ABC13 using the form below. If you have a video or photo to send, terms of use apply. If you don't, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details.