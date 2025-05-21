Houston City Council to vote on HPD pay raises during budget discussion

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston City Council is expected to discuss the proposed budget on Wednesday and vote on a potential pay raise for police officers.

Community members who have signed up to speak can bring their questions, comments, and concerns to the council at 9 a.m.

The proposed budget is $7 billion, which Houston Mayor John Whitmire says doesn't increase fees or taxes, but rather stresses fiscal responsibility.

Departments such as parks and recreation and libraries could receive millions of dollars less under the proposal.

It's important to note that more than 1,000 employees across the city just took voluntary retirement packages.

There are long-term concerns about the city's financial health. As the finance director recently reported, the city could face a deficit of more than $500 million by 2030. Council member Edward Pollard says that should be on the city's mind now, not later.

"Was there nothing proposed or thought of, what could be done to ensure that in the out years we're budgeting so that we're not faced with a multi-million dollar deficit?" Pollard questioned.

In addition to discussing the budget proposal, there will also be a vote on a new contract for HPD that the mayor says would give officers a 36.5% pay raise over the next five years. That is expected to pass.

