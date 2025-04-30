A third of eligible Houston employees accept buyout package, saving city $11M this fiscal year

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- More than 1,000 City of Houston employees will show up to work for the last time on Thursday after accepting a retirement buyout package.

In March, Mayor John Whitmire exclusively told ABC13 that the retirement incentive package was being introduced to help combat the city's projected $330 million budget shortfall.

About a third of the 3,000 eligible city employees accepted the retirement package.

On Wednesday, City Finance Director Melissa Dubowski told the Houston City Council the retirements are expected to slash the budget deficit, saving approximately $11 million in the city's general fund this fiscal year and more than $30 million the following.

Houston's first Black city secretary, Pat Daniels, accepted the package after over 40 years of city service. Whitmire issued a proclamation in her honor on Wednesday, declaring it Pat Daniels Day.

"I was in this office when I was, I guess, 23," smiled Daniels. "I said I was gonna stay for two years, and here I am. Those two years turned into 41. I'm just thankful."

