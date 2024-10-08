Suspect, motive unknown 1 month after woman found shot to death near Med Center parking garage: HPD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Questions remain unanswered after a woman's body was found in a parking garage near the Texas Medical Center nearly a month ago, and officials have yet to find the suspect responsible for her death.

The victim, 22-year-old Keambra Bibbs, died from several gunshot wounds, according to the medical examiner's office.

Helen Lewis, her mother, says her daughter was shot at least six times.

Someone who works in the medical office building at 7700 South Main Street said they went into the parking garage just after 12 p.m. on Sept. 4 and found the Bibbs' body face down.

The man said he called the police, who checked the security cameras, which showed a car arriving at the garage, dumping the woman's body, and speeding off.

Lewis said Bibbs was on the phone with a friend that Wednesday morning and no one had heard from her again after that.

"She says somebody knocked at the door," her mother said. "It was him and she was like, 'I'm about to spaz out.'"

Bibbs' family says they know who is to blame for her death. However, the Houston Police Department hasn't announced a suspect's name or motive, as a spokesperson says they are still investigating.

"If you are a killer, why are you running?" Lewis asked. "You take a life, but you don't want to get your life taken or suffer the consequences. Why don't you just come out and do what you need to do?"

Lewis is wearing her daughter's ring and bracelet, which she had on at the time of her death, to keep her close. She said she can feel her presence often because she believes Bibbs' spirit cannot rest until someone is held accountable.

"For somebody other than God to take that child away from me, that is not acceptable," Lewis said.

