16-year-old hospitalized after N. Houston drive-by shooting, HPD says

Thursday, August 29, 2024 1:05AM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department believes a drive-by shooting injured a 16-year-old boy who was rushed to the hospital by a private vehicle.

According to HPD, its North Belt Patrol officers responded to the 11700 block of Airline Drive near Goodson at 5:19 p.m. on Wednesday about the shooting.

The 16-year-old is stable at a hospital.

Police said a black sedan may have taken part in the shooting, citing initial reports. The vehicle took off northbound on Airline.

HPD didn't elaborate beyond a post on the department's social media, which showed multiple police vehicles stopped on a roadway and a shopping center off in the distance.

