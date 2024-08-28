16-year-old hospitalized after N. Houston drive-by shooting, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department believes a drive-by shooting injured a 16-year-old boy who was rushed to the hospital by a private vehicle.
According to HPD, its North Belt Patrol officers responded to the 11700 block of Airline Drive near Goodson at 5:19 p.m. on Wednesday about the shooting.
The 16-year-old is stable at a hospital.
Police said a black sedan may have taken part in the shooting, citing initial reports. The vehicle took off northbound on Airline.
HPD didn't elaborate beyond a post on the department's social media, which showed multiple police vehicles stopped on a roadway and a shopping center off in the distance.
