Woman's claim about 3 masked people leads to HPD opening fire at apartment complex, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston Police Department officer opened fire on someone at an apartment complex on the city's west side, and authorities said it stemmed from a neighbor seeing three masked people through her Ring doorbell camera.

HPD said the Flats on Tanglewilde apartment complex at 2630 Tanglewilde St. in the Mid-West neighborhood was under investigation. A call about the shooting came in at 3:30 p.m.

HPD initially said the officer opened fire, and a suspect was struck.

An HPD representative added that the shooting occurred on the second floor of the apartment building, and body-worn camera footage was being reviewed.

Police also said the suspect was hit in the leg and taken to the hospital.

In a news conference a couple of hours after the initial call, police said the woman reported the masked individuals to a relative and HPD.

According to HPD, two officers responded but were not told about the relative, who later wound up firing at them. The officers opened fire, hitting that person.

Several apartment units were also hit by gunfire, police added.

"It's terrifying," Abby, a resident, said, adding that the building isn't secure because entrances are often left unlocked. "Anybody and everybody can get into our apartment complex, so it's not really safe."

Abby said with the intruders on the run, she plans to purchase an added level of security.

"I'll be definitely getting a Ring camera or some kind of camera," Abby said.

Police didn't disclose additional details about the masked people, including whether they were arrested or being sought.

