HPD says bodycam shows Tony Underwood holding gun before officers shot him, despite family's claim

Houston police have released bodycam video from when Tony Underwood was shot after police said he took out a gun at the end of a brief chase.

Houston police have released bodycam video from when Tony Underwood was shot after police said he took out a gun at the end of a brief chase.

Houston police have released bodycam video from when Tony Underwood was shot after police said he took out a gun at the end of a brief chase.

Houston police have released bodycam video from when Tony Underwood was shot after police said he took out a gun at the end of a brief chase.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police have released the body-worn camera video of a police shooting three weeks ago. Tony Underwood was shot after police said he took out a gun at the end of a brief chase.

The incident happened on Tierwester shortly after 11:30 p.m. on April 30.

The day after Houston police shot Tony Underwood, his family told ABC 13 that he didn't have a gun, just a water bottle. But Houston police said Underwood brandished a gun, and they recovered one at the scene.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Suspect shot by Houston police after leading officers on chase in stolen SUV, HPD says

When the police body-worn camera footage first begins, you can see officers chasing the car being driven by Tony Underwood. At the time, he had allegedly stolen his estranged girlfriend's car.

As Underwood pulls over on Tierwester, he gets out of the car and runs. Police give chase and demand that he stop with his hands up. The crucial moments last just 15 seconds.

"Stop (expletive) running! Let me see your (expletive) hands!" The officer can be heard on the video. "Get on the ground, put your hand out." Moments later, "Shots fired."

As soon as he was shot, officers began giving him medical treatment and then recovered a gun.

"Hey, he tossed his firearms right over here," can be heard on the video.

The morning after the shooting, his cousin, who lives in the neighborhood where the shooting occurred, insisted there was no gun.

"They shot in the back for no reason, he surrendered, he had his hands up, that wasn't right," the cousin said on May 1.

The entire incident happened so quickly that it is hard to see what happened. However, with the video slowed down, you can see Underwood's right hand holding onto a gun, visible as they lay on the ground. Moments after the point in the video where the gun becomes visible, the officer shot Underwood. HPD said in their video news release that the investigation is ongoing.

"It is important to note we're in the very early stages of the investigation and we continue to review additional evidence as it is collected and analyzed," Assistant Chief Christy Smith says in the video statement.

Tony Underwood is facing multiple charges. His brother tells ABC 13 he remains in the hospital, in critical condition.

For news updates, follow Miya Shay on Facebook, X and Instagram.