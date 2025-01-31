Suspect wanted for allegedly assaulting and robbing victim he met online, HPD says

Police said the suspect, known to the victim as Ricco or Antonio, grabbed her by the throat and tried to choke her in May 2024.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities have released new photos of a suspect they say attacked and robbed a victim he met online last year.

According to the Houston Police Department, on May 12, 2024, at around 12:15 a.m., the victim met with the suspect, known to her as Ricco or Antonio, at 7900 Martin Luther King Boulevard. The victim told police the two were hanging out in the suspect's older model brown GMC Envoy.

Police said the suspect began to make sexual advances towards her, and the victim became upset and asked him to take her home.

The suspect then started driving, and when reaching the freeway, he allegedly grabbed her throat and tried to choke her. When she tried to call 911, police said the suspect slapped the phone out of her hand.

According to HPD, the suspect eventually drove the victim to the 5300 block of Doolittle Boulevard and stopped the car before physically assaulting her and taking her things.

The victim was able to escape and take off on foot.

Officials describe the suspect as a Hispanic male, 5'4 to 5'5, with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities urge you to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.