Houston police officers set to receive big raises: 36.5% increases over 5 years

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Police Department officers are set to get big raises, which Mayor John Whitmire and police union leadership say will help fill vacant positions and encourage officers to stay with the department.

Crime is up in Houston. According to police data, the city has had 109 homicides so far this year, compared to 102 at this time last year.

"When we ask for assistance, that's what we get, that they're shorthanded, that they don't have enough police officers out there to do what we're asking them to do. So, I'm excited that maybe now we can recruit some more officers and keep the ones we have," said Ken Rodgers, president of the Greater 3rd Ward Super Neighborhood.

On Friday, Whitmire announced a 36.5% raise for Houston police officers over five years.

"It's a great day to be the mayor of Houston, and a great day to be a resident of Houston," he said, while making the announcement.

Under the mayor's new proposal, a first-year officer would now have a base salary of $75,000.

Officers would be paid extra for working weekends and late shifts.

The total cost, according to the mayor, will be $832 million over five years.

This announcement comes the same week that more than 1,000 city employees left after taking voluntary retirement offers.

More than 1,000 City of Houston employees will show up to work for the last time on Thursday after accepting a retirement buyout package.

Taxpayers are also currently paying for a deal with Houston firefighters that will cost the city around $1.5 billion.

"We're going to pay for it through efficiencies, reorganization. We had 1,057 retirees yesterday," Whitmire said.

The mayor offered a few details, saying he would provide more information next week when presenting next year's budget.

According to records ABC13's Lileana Pearson obtained, the department is currently down about 1,200 people.

Police leadership says this salary hike will change that.

"We've seen a trend where younger officers come on; they get trained here, they get a couple of years under their belt, then they go somewhere that pays more," said HPOU President Doug Griffith.

The mayor's proposal also gives extra pay for officers with seniority.

Rodgers hopes that will mean more community policing, encouraging officers to form stronger relationships with those they serve.

"It's planting seeds with shade you'll never enjoy, but I have a grandson that's one and a half and maybe he'll enjoy it, so that's our goal," he said.

