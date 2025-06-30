HPD officer heading to work crashes into person riding dirt bike, police department says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police officer was heading to work when he crashed into a person riding a dirt bike on Saturday, according to authorities.

The Houston Police Department said the officer was heading to the office to begin his shift when he hit the dirt bike rider on S. Post Oak and Allum Road at about 9 p.m.

Sgt. J. Richards said when the two collided at the intersection, the officer pulled over and applied a tourniquet to the rider's leg.

He was taken to the hospital for an ankle injury and is expected to be OK. The officer was not injured.