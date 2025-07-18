Houston police looking for suspect who shot, killed man in SE Houston apartment complex common area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for the suspect who shot and killed a man in a southwest Houston apartment complex common area on Thursday evening.

According to authorities, the incident happened at 12615 Brookglade Circle at about 8:45 p.m.

The victim, who has only been identified as a 45-year-old man, was found lying in the apartment complex common area with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Witnesses tell police they heard multiple gunshots in the area before finding the victim on the ground.

Police say there is no known suspect description, but an investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.