Woman's body falls out of train car hauling rocks in Second Ward, Houston police say

Houston police said the workers at a cement plant were unloading rocks when they came across her. Authorities say it's too early to determine how the woman died and if there was foul play.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in the Second Ward on Friday morning by workers at a cement plant.

Officers were called out to the Cemex facility at 5303 Navigation around 8:45 a.m.

Houston Police Homicide Commander Christopher Hassig said the workers were unloading rocks when they came across her.

"The chutes were underneath, and so when they went and released the chutes below the car, that's when she fell," Hassig explained.

He said it was too early to determine how the woman died and if there was foul play.

"Obviously there's trauma to the body, but she was underneath a large amount of rock so that would lead to that as well," Hassig said.

Investigators believe she had been dead for a few days at least and that the death happened somewhere along the rail line, not at the plant where she was found.

At the time ABC13 spoke to Hassig, he said they had not moved the woman's body and had not seen if she had any identifying information with her. They said their initial thought was that she did not appear to be homeless.

"We come across something different quite frequently, and this is just one of those times, but of course, we're going to give our due care and do our due diligence and try to get to the bottom of it," Hassig said.

The medical examiner will determine the woman's cause and manner of death and work to identify her.

