17-year-old victim dies after being shot and driven to Greater Heights-area hospital, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A teen's death is under investigation after he was shot and driven to the hospital in Houston's Greater Heights area last week.

On Friday, Aug. 23, at about 11:10 p.m., the Houston Police Department responded to a welfare check at Memorial Hermann Greater Heights Hospital, where officers found a 17-year-old suffering a gunshot wound.

The teen was later pronounced dead by doctors.

HPD officers learned the victim had been driven to the hospital and spoke to the driver and passenger of that vehicle.

Officials have made no arrests, but an investigation into the deadly shooting remains ongoing.

Anyone with additional information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

