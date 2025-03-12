Third Ward shaken by 3 drive-by shootings; police search for possible connection between incidents

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Police are investigating a possible connection between three drive-by shootings that occurred Monday night and Tuesday morning in the Third Ward.

The first happened around 8:20 p.m. at a convenience store on Drew and Callie Street.

A man in his twenties on a scooter was shot outside the store. When the man ran into the store for help, Lt. JP Horelica said he was shot by a man wearing black and carrying an "AR-15 rifle." The man was hospitalized and is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

At approximately 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, a home on Callie and Tuam Street, about a block from the store, was riddled with bullets.

Tenant Craig Brooks told ABC13 he dove on top of his girlfriend, who has Alzheimer's because she "didn't know what was going on."

Later that morning, at 10:30 a.m., a home on Drew and Lucinda Street, also about a block from the store, was riddled with bullets.

A tenant told ABC13 he believes the home was targeted because the victim in the first shooting is his cousin. He said his cousin had left his home on a scooter for the store the evening of the first shooting. The man told ABC13 he, his pregnant partner, his puppy, and six children, ages six to seventeen years old, were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

