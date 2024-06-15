Raising children in Houston is surprisingly affordable, study finds

HOUSTON, Texas -- For those who are considering starting a family, it's always important to consider how much money it costs to raise a child. Those costs don't get any cheaper, especially in an area that includes Houston, The Woodlands, and Sugar Land, where annual costs of raising just one child can add up to more than $21,000 every year.

That's according to a new annual report by SmartAsset that examined the costs of childcare across 50 of the biggest metropolitan areas in America.

Despite the seemingly high annual price tag, raising a child in Houston is actually much more affordable than in most other U.S. metros. The city appeared at No. 13 on the list for the lowest yearly childrearing costs out of all 50 cities in the report.

