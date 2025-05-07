Houston nurse's own recovery journey inspiring her patients

A TIRR Memorial Hermann nurse is helping people walk again. Rachel Stewart faced her own challenge in college when a procedure left her paralyzed.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It has been an unexpected journey for nurse Rachel Stewart, but one that is inspiring her patients.

While in nursing school at Sam Houston State University, her path to helping others took a detour.

A large tumor was found in Rachel's chest.

"My chest started feeling really tight; it felt like I couldn't breathe. They did a procedure to cut off blood supply to the tumor. They accidentally cut off some of the blood supply to my spinal cord. When I started to walk, I couldn't feel anything from my chest down," Rachel shared.

She put her studies on hold while learning to walk again. She says it was overwhelming to learn to do everything from the ground up.

"Learning to sit up by yourself and to get dressed. Things I had known since I was a toddler. It was frustrating," Rachel said.

The 27-year-old focused on her rehab and eventually returned to nursing school to pursue her dream. That meant doing her clinicals in a wheelchair. The rehab patient was on her way to becoming a rehab nurse.

"When I started nursing school, I didn't know what I wanted to do. Prior to my injury, I did a couple of clinicals at TIRR Memorial Hermann in The Woodlands, which piqued my interest. I was like this is an environment where you have patients with the potential to get better. You get to be a part of that." Rachel explained.

Rachel is now a nurse at TIRR Memorial Hermann in Houston's Medical Center, where she motivates her patients.

Patient Raman Thoekalingan said, "She is inspiring, having had her accident and recovered gives you hope."